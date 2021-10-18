Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning from complications of COVID-19. He was 84 and fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a Facebook post.

Powell lived in McLean and served under several Republican administrations, helping shape American foreign policy and becoming a popular political figure who transcended partisanship.

Powell was appointed Secretary of State by George W. Bush on Jan. 20, 2001, after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, according to his State Department biography. He served for four years, leaving the position on Jan. 26, 2005. He was the first African-American to serve in the role.

The son of two Jamaican immigrants, he was raised in the South Bronx and attended City College of New York. There he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), graduating in 1958 and commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his 35 years in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam, and acted as President Ronald Reagan's Deputy National Security Advisor in 1987 then National Security Advisor from 1988 until 1989. In 1989 he was promoted to the rank of general, and was appointed by President George H.W. Bush to the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In the four years Powell served in that capacity, he oversaw 28 crises, including Operation Desert Storm in 1991. In a Tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam called Powell's death a loss for the country. "I was proud to serve under him in the Army during Operation Desert Storm, when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pam and I are saddened by his loss and send prayers to his loved ones." After his retirement in 1993, he founded America's Promise, an organization which helps at-risk children. He was nominated for Secretary of State by President George W. Bush on December 16, 2000. On Nov. 15, 2004, Powell announced his resignation. After stepping down as Secretary of State, he returned to a busy life in the private sector continuing his work with America's Promise Alliance. He serves on the Boards of Directors of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Eisenhower Fellowship Program, and the Powell Center at the City College of New York.

Powell is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children, CNN reported.