The Washington area saw an increase in thunderstorms this summer, leaving tens of thousands without power, severe damage, and, recently, killing three in a lightning strike near the White House.
August alone has seen eight hours of recorded thunderstorms in Washington, according to Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet – or about two hours more than the 49-year average of 5.9 hours. July was 2.5 hours over the average, based on data recorded at Reagan National Airport.
“What you’re seeing on the ground, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic and East, is more of these excessive heavy rain events,” said the National Weather Service’s Chris Strong. He added that a warmer climate and an increase in evaporation are likely to blame for the rise.
Strong, a warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington Office, said over 30 inches of rain had been recorded at Reagan National by the end of July. The average by that time of the year is closer to 25 inches.
Rainfall the past couple of years has been above average for the region, Strong said, but added that it has been “pretty erratic,” referencing lower than average rainfall totals in 2016 and 2017.
July was a particularly wet month, with 7.61 inches falling in the region, compared to the 4.44 inch 30-year average, according to the weather service.
Strong says the storms are “fairly localized” but “intense.” He stated the Mid-Atlantic is a “battleground” between warm air from the southern and central United States and the cold air from the north. Extreme winds form when the two systems meet.
According to Strong, the more storms there are, the more chances they have of being severe, which is what the area has experienced.
He explained that updrafts and downdrafts in the storms cause extreme winds. "Sometimes, the downdrafts out of these storms are as if the storm held a straw and blew it at the ground. You can get these targeted downdraft channels with 60 to 80 mph wind." Strong says the winds are the source of much of this summer's damage.
In addition to the increase in severe storms, the weather service expects this year’s hurricane season to be worse than average, Strong said, with a higher number of named hurricanes and tropical storms.
The Climate Prediction Center at NWS predicts 14-21 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes to affect the United States this year. The center says an ongoing La Niña, in addition to the warmer than average oceans, will contribute to a busy season.
The season’s peak runs from August through early October. Strong says this is due to the oceans reaching their warmest points at the end of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.