An owner of minor-league baseball teams in the region has purchased a controlling ownership stake in the Loudoun United soccer team.
D.C. United, which founded the team, announced Thursday that it has agreed to sell the stake in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship club to Attain Sports & Entertainment .
Attain, led by CEO and Managing General Partner Greg Baroni, will assume operation of the club before the 2023 season, which begins next month. Baroni will serve as principal owner of the team and represent the club on the USL Board of Governors.
D.C. United founded Loudoun United FC in 2019 as the first professional soccer team in Northern Virginia. Accompanying the establishment of the club was the development of a 5,000-seat stadium -- Segra Field -- in Leesburg, which serves as the home for Loudoun United in addition to professional rugby, concerts, local sporting events and more.
“Our decision to launch a team and build a stadium in the region showcases our commitment to the growth of the sport in the Northern Virginia community and its ability to foster community, create economic growth, and provide entertainment for residents and visitors in the region,” said Jason Levien, CEO and co-chair of D.C. United. “We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished with the club and are confident that the sale ... will take us to new heights."
Attain Sports & Entertainment also owns the Baltimore Orioles' baseball team Double-A minor-league affiliate Bowie (Md.) Baysox, the MLB Draft League Frederick (Md.) Keys, and a yet to be named Atlantic League baseball team also based in Frederick. Baroni also is founder and CEO of consulting company Attain Partners and private equity firm Attain Capital Partners.
He currently chairs the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the trade association representing the region’s technology community and one of the nation’s largest regional technology councils.
“We are excited to join Loudoun United FC and the USL in partnership with the ownership of D.C. United and look forward to building on the momentum that Jason Levien and the team have created,” Baroni said. “I have a tremendous passion for the sport of soccer, and am committed to working together to enhance the fan experience and continue to strengthen the connection to the Northern Virginia community.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Loudoun United FC will begin the 2023 season on the road against Memphis 901 FC on March 11. The team's home-opener will be against San Antonio FC on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.