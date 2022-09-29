Neal, Samiya Damiyon.JPG

Samiya Damiyon Neal

 Prince William County police

A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28.

Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault and battery, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.

Police are still trying to identify two other people, a man and woman, involved in the crime.

On June 15, three people entered the Beauty 4 U store at 2542 Prince William Parkway and began taking hair extensions from the shelves. When the three attempted to leave with the stolen items, an employee confronted them near the front door.

During the encounter, the male suspect sprayed the employee with pepper spray before they all fled in a red Honda Accord with Maryland license plates: 2EK4356.

The employee was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Tags

(4) comments

John Dutko Re-Incarnated

Did they shake her for eyelash extensions too?

Report Add Reply
CarWash Bonzai

Who is this Damsel in Distress? 😍. I will bail her out

Report Add Reply
John Dutko Re-Incarnated

Gross

Report Add Reply
Iwouldntgiveabean
John Dutko

There's someone out there for everyone

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.