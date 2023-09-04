A Washington, D.C. woman died Monday after being "overtaken" by strong waves on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The 28-year-old victim was pulled from the ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore after a witness reported seeing her "overtaken by strong waves and disappear in the surf" about 2:30 p.m. in the village of Avon, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Witnesses saw her a short time later face-down in rough ocean conditions, the release said. A bystander and a bodyboarder on the beach helped bring her to shore.
First responders performed livesaving measures at the scene, but the woman died.
Large waves and rough surf leftover from former hurricanes Franklin and Idalia had "No Swimming" flags flying on Outer Banks beaches through Labor Day weekend.
The National Park Service did not release the woman's name.
