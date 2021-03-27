The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge is expected to double its daily distribution in the next few weeks, state health officials said Friday.

The Community Vaccination Clinic near Potomac Mills mall currently inoculates about 3,000 people per day. With dose allocations on the rise, the state hopes to increase daily distribution to 6,000 -- 3,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses, said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator.

The clinic was originally scheduled to remain open until the end of this week, but Avula said he believes it will likely stay open for 90 days, depending on demand.

Demand for the vaccine in Northern Virginia remains high with dose allocations still catching up, so health officials are considering a second clinic on Prince William County's west end, Avula said. He didn't have a timeline for when that might happen, but said the state is shifting resources regionally based on vaccine demand.

In Danville this week, out-of-towners flooded the state's Community Vaccine Clinic after walk-ins were allowed due to low demand for appointments. That practice has since been stopped at all the state-run clinics and excess doses shifted to higher-demand areas, Avula said.

"We're adapting and moving every week," he said.

Virginia this week had expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only received 49,000. However, the state got an unexpected boost of Pfizer doses, a total of 252,000, Avula said.

Virginia is still on track to open vaccines to the general population by the end of April, if not sooner, Avula said.