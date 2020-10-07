This article originally appeared in InsideNoVa/Prince William’s annual community guide - “Here to Help.” Read the complete community guide online here.
Eight years ago, Ann-Marie Thacker Johnson's volunteer work with an animal rescue brought her the “love of her life.”
Johnson was asked to foster two pit bull puppies, a pair of brothers in horrible shape -- emaciated, suffering severe mange and sick with Parvo. The puppies had been found in a Dumpster in Richmond, left for dead.
They were named Itchy and Scratchy and Johnson prepared to bring home a couple of puppies in need of major medical care and love. But Itchy didn’t make it. He died at Dale City Animal Hospital before Johnson got to bring him home.
Scratchy survived, went home with Johnson as a foster and never left.
“He’s my heart,” Johnson said.
Itchy and Scratchy inspired the Dale City resident to launch Pibbles4HOPE, a nonprofit with a mission to help homeless and low-income pet owners in Northern Virginia.
Volunteering with a rescue, Johnson saw a need in the area’s homeless camps for help taking care of pets. Pibbles4HOPE provides nutritious food, blankets, pet beds, leashes, collars, harnesses, toys, pet clothes, veterinary care and other critical needs to keep pets of the homeless happy and healthy.
Johnson believes everyone deserves the love of a pet, no matter their position in life.
“Just because someone may live in a mansion or be homeless, it doesn’t indicate how much love they deserve or where it should come from,” she said.
By helping the pets of homeless people, pets are able to stay with the families of those who love them instead of going to a shelter, or worse. Help and outreach also help to ensure pets are healthy, well-fed and not suffering. Another big component of the group is education -- about vaccinations, spaying and neutering and microchipping.
Pibbles4HOPE became a 501(c)3 charity in 2018 and operates solely on donations. Every dollar, Johnson says, goes directly toward care of the animals.
Today, the group supports about 14 animals in Prince William County’s homeless camps, with the help of about a dozen volunteers.
Johnson hosts outreach programs several times a year, offering pet supplies to those in need. She said she has seen a huge increase in those needing help, with more than 200 people coming out for the last outreach this spring.
The next outreach is scheduled for Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Caton Hill Road in Woodbridge. Johnson plans to double the amount of supplies she brings this time and is always looking for monetary donations and supplies like food and blankets as well as volunteer help.
As for Scratchy, today the big, gray “velvet hippo” is an ambassador for his breed, a comfort and help to all the foster animals Johnson brings home and best friends with Johnson's other gray pit bull, Touchie.
“They’re why I do this,” she said. “Because what we do to these animals as humans it’s sickening.”
