dale cityfire2.jpg

The American Red Cross is helping seven adults and a child displaced in a fire Wednesday morning in Dale City.

 Prince William County Fire and Rescue

A Wednesday morning fire in Dale City displaced seven adults and a child, fire officials say.

Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive at 8 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the front of the single-family home.

All occupants had safety evacuated after the fire was discovered prior to the smoke detectors activating.

It was determined the bulk of the fire was in the basement and control and extinguishment quickly followed, said Matt Smolsky, Prince William County's assistant fire chief. No injuries were reported.

dalecityfire1.jpg

The cause of a Wednesday morning house fire on Roundtree Drive in Dale City remains under investigation.

The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tags

(1) comment

Bawahaha
Harry Morant

Cooking up meth is a dangerous business.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

"

"