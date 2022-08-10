A Wednesday morning fire in Dale City displaced seven adults and a child, fire officials say.
Fire crews were called to the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive at 8 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the front of the single-family home.
All occupants had safety evacuated after the fire was discovered prior to the smoke detectors activating.
It was determined the bulk of the fire was in the basement and control and extinguishment quickly followed, said Matt Smolsky, Prince William County's assistant fire chief. No injuries were reported.
The home sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cooking up meth is a dangerous business.
