The Dale City Civic Association announced Sunday night that the 50th annual Dale City Independence Day Parade won't march on this year.
"With the issuance of the latest Governor Northam’s Executive Order allowing Northern Virginia, which includes Prince William County, to delay Phase 1 reopening until midnight May 28th, I believe we must move forward with the announcement of cancelling this year Dale City July 4th Independence Parade," chairperson Ernestine Jenkins said in a statement.
"We realize many people will be disappointed in this decision but feel this is best for the safety and wellbeing of Dale City residents," she wrote.
The parade, believed to be the largest Fourth of July parade in Virginia, often includes as many as 200 entrants.
Dale City and Woodbridge have been coronavirus hotspots with the Woodbridge Zip code of 22191 leading the state last week with 767 cases, followed by the Dale City Zip code of 22193 with 692. Those two Zip codes also led the state in number of tests conducted, at 2,532 and 2,417, respectively.
