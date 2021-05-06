Police have charged an 85-year-old Dale City man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that left another man injured.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Beaumont Road about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute. While en route, officers learned that someone had been shot. They arrived to find a 63-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and provided immediate first aid until rescue arrived, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim began damaging property inside the home when the suspect retrieved a firearm and fired a round, striking the victim, Carr said.
The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.
Following the investigation, police charged Donald Lee Dye of Beaumont Road with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Carr said.
Police said no mugshot was available.
