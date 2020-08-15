A Dale City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 24 stabbing death of a Dumfries man outside the Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge.
Abdur Rahman Roland, 31, of the 4600 block of Evansdale Road, was arrested Friday in connection with murder of Charles Davis III, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police were called to the sports bar and hookah lounge at 3081 Golansky Boulevard at 2:13 a.m., and arrived to find the victim suffering stab wounds.
Officers utilized department issued trauma kits to render first aid to the victim and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived at the scene, but Davis died at the hospital.
The investigation revealed that after closing, a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the business, Perok said.
During the fight, the stabbing occurred before parties dispersed. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.
Roland is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
