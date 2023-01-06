A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight.
The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer Drive, is accused of going to the school "after being informed of an altercation between students," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
"At one point, the accused entered the school while possessing a firearm," she said. Officers located him in the school, arrested him and secured the firearm. London is charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds and was held on a $5,000 secured bond.
"While investigating the incident, officers determined at no point was the firearm brandished or fired on school grounds," Carr said.
Freedom High School has faced some serious challenges in the last few years. In September, Freedom went into lockdown for nearly four hours after a gun was brought into the building. At one point, a group of parents grew concerned to the point of jointly speaking at a school board meeting about improving safety for students at the high school.
(1) comment
Giovanni Alexander London proves that the culture of violence continues...
