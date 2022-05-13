A 21-year-old Dale City man has been charged with selling fentanyl-laced Percocet to a 14-year-old boy who died of an overdose last month.
Police were called to a home in Dale City on April 26 just before 10 a.m. where the the boy was found unconscious, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, and the teen was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
With assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s lab for expedited analysis, the pills were confirmed to contain "the extremely dangerous and illicit drug fentanyl," Perok said.
In response to the death, which occurred less than 48 hours after the fatal overdose of 15-year-old Woodbridge boy, the police department and the DEA issued a warning to the community concerning the counterfeit pills.
During an extensive investigation by police, the DEA Washington Division and the FBI, law enforcement identified a suspected distributor operating in the Woodbridge area, Perok said.
On May 11, the police department, along with the DEA and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed a search warrant at the suspect's home on Palm Road in Dale City.
Latae’veion Naveiour Woods, 21, of 13700 block of Palm Rd was charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, Perok said.
Law enforcement recovered a small quantity of suspected fentanyl pressed counterfeit Percocet pills, marijuana, two firearms, and items consistent with narcotics distribution at the house, Perok said.
The investigation revealed Woods was found to have sold the 14-year-old victim the illicit narcotics which contained fentanyl, Perok said.
"At this time, this investigation cannot be connected to the death of 15-year-old Woodbridge teen which occurred on April 24," he said.
