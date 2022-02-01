A Dale City man suffered critical burn injuries in a two-alarm house fire late Tuesday morning that left six adults and a child displaced.
Fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Montega Drive at 11:24 a.m. for a fire with a resident trapped inside, Prince William fire and rescue said in a news release.
Units arrived within four minutes from time of dispatch and encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions showing from the single-family house.
Based on the extent of the fire and the possible trapped victim a second alarm was requested, the release said.
A quick-fire attack was initiated with firefighters finding the injured man and beginning rescue operations to remove him from the burning home.
Once the victim was rescued and safely outside, immediate life-saving care was administered, the release said.
The victim, who was the only person home at the time, was flown by helicopter to a regional burn center with life-threatening injuries.
A county building official declared the home unsafe to occupy, displacing a total of six adults and one child.
The Prince William Fire Marshal’s Office remained on the scene this afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze.
