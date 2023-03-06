A 60-year-old Dale City man died Sunday night after he was shot during a domestic dispute with an 80-year-old family member.
Officers were called to the 14500 block of Fullerton Road at 8:53 p.m. where they provided first aid to the 60-year-old man, identified as Frank Adolf Mateo, until fire and rescue arrived. The 80-year-old family member was detained, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a statement.
Mateo was taken to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
“The parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community,” Perok said. “Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what led up to the shooting, and if charges will be obtained.”
Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this investigation are asked to contact police.
