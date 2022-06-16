A Tuesday afternoon shooting at Cheshire Station Plaza outside Dale City is now a murder case.
Police say the victim, 19-year-old David Madison Fowler III, 19, of Dale City, died Wednesday after being shot just before 2 p.m. Tuesday..
Police say Fowler had arranged to meet three men he knows at the shopping center at the corner of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road. During the encounter, one of the men fired multiple rounds, striking Fowler in the upper body.
The three others fled in a light-colored vehicle prior to police arriving in the area. No additional victims or property damage were reported.
Bystanders and officers provided first aid to Fowler before medics arrived.
While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings and two firearms.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police.
So, they can’t resolve their differences with words, so they pull out a firearm, take a man’s life, and flee in their car. They think that they’re big men but they just look like a a bunch of stupid cowards to everyone else.
