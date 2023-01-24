One of four people charged in the July 12 shooting death of a Dale City teenager pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder.
Adrian Kendall Bryant, 19, of Bright Leaf Court in Dale City, was set to stand trial this week in the shooting, but entered a plea instead, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release.
Prosecutors say Bryant met with the juvenile victim, along with two other individuals, on Still Place about 11 a.m. on July 12 under the guise of a marijuana transaction, but planned to rob him instead.
Several homeowners’ cameras captured the brief interaction between the teen and Bryant, "who produced a handgun and fired three shots at the juvenile victim, hitting him twice," the release said.
Bryant then fled in the same car the teen victim had traveled in for the meeting. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of $100,000. There is no plea agreement or recommendation as to the sentence, the release said.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 15 and Bryant remained in custody at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson.
Three others were arrested in the case, Daezon Anthony Harris, 20, of New Haven, Conn.; Misae Tyjuan Walker, 22, of Capital Heights, Md. and a 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Details on those cases wasn't immediately available Tuesday.
“There is no greater tragedy than the loss of a child to gun violence. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office vigorously prosecutes violent crime and offers its sincerest condolences to the victim’s family,” Ashworth said in the release.
