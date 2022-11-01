A 51-year-old Dale City man was shot during a struggle with an armed burglar Monday afternoon.
Just before 1:45 p.m., police were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers and rescue workers provided first aid and the man was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.
The victim told police he was in the house and heard a loud noise by the front door, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. When he went to check, he saw an intruder trying to force his way in after smashing the storm door glass.
The homeowner confronted the burglar, who pulled out a gun. A struggled following over the gun and a round was fired, which struck the victim.
The burglar fled before police arrived. He was described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s and last seen wearing a baseball-style cap, a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.
(1) comment
Just another day...and another and another. Vote (R).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.