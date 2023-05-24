Police are searching for a 21-year-old Dale City man wanted for assaulting an 85-year-old man Tuesday morning outside a gas station.
The victim was walking out of the Shell station at 4110 Dale Blvd. about 10:15 a.m. when the suspect, identified as Amiri Miles Harris, approached him, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
"During the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated when the accused struck the victim causing him to fall and strike his head on the ground," Carr said in a release.
Fire and rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police obtained a warrant charging Harris with malicious wounding but have been unable to locate him. He lives in the 14800 block of Chrysler Court in Dale City. He is Black, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William police.
(1) comment
Yet another democrat with a prior record (hence the photo) making the community a better place.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.