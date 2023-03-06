A 77-year-old Dale City woman died Saturday night after she was unable to escape her burning home.
Fire crews were called to the 15000 block of Concord Drive at 10:40 p.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke emitting from the single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Crews quickly rescued the victim and began life-saving measures outside, but she was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Smolsky said. Her name has not been released.
The exact cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office. Another occupant of the home was not at home at the time.
The house sustained extensive damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This home was not equipped with smoke detectors, Smolsky said.
“When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire,” the news release said. “They play a vital role in one’s home fire escape plan by providing an early warning allowing individuals time to escape a home fire. You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms.”
Quite unfortunate. May she ready in peace.
