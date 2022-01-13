A 79-year-old Dale City man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday morning assault on his 81-year-old wife that left her hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Alfred Mossler is accused of beating his wife with a candlestick in their home in the 3900 block of Desoto Court, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
After she was struck "multiple times," the victim was able to get away and call 911 just after 3 a.m., Carr said. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police charged Alfred Mossler, 79, with aggravated malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery, Carr said. He was jailed without bond.
