“I always describe vaulting as gymnastics and dance on a moving horse,” Ainsley Sadler says.
With a passion for equestrian vaulting, the recent Unity Reed High School graduate had her skills recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars, which recently awarded her a scholarship for her achievements in the sport.
Sadler is a relative newcomer to equestrian vaulting, and it turns out she learned the discipline by sheer coincidence.
“I did competitive cheerleading for about five or six years. But I grew bored of it pretty quickly, and I was looking for a new sport,” the Bristow resident said.
Around this time – about four years ago – she watched a movie called “The Horse Dancer,” which prominently featured equestrian vaulting.
“I didn’t think it was a real sport,” Sadler told InsideNoVa. “But I started doing research, and I found a team that was close to my house. And I’ve just been vaulting ever since.”
Vaulting as a beginner can be a bit mundane, Sadler admitted. In her first year, she just performed while the horse walked in a straight line. Once she mastered the basics, Sadler moved on to cantering, or having the horse run in a circle.
“It probably wasn’t until I got to canter that I was like, ‘This is my sport.’ And I want to keep doing this as long as I can,” she said.
The horses are led by a second person called a lunger. While only the vaulter and horse receive a score in competitions, lunging is an opportunity for athletes to bond with their horses.
Sadler said that’s helped her build a connection with her horse, Benji. “I don’t only vault on him, but I also do kind of that lunge work. And then sometimes I’ll just go visit him and stand with him in the field and just build a strong connection.”
Sadler's prowess in the sport allowed her to become one of the youngest coaches at her club. While most of her coworkers have been vaulting for decades, Sadler has been competing for only four years.
“I often coach people older than I am, which I haven’t really run into that much of an issue. But I know some people look down on that because they don’t think that they should be coached by a 17-year-old,” Sadler said.
Next chapter
While she may have begun the sport purely for fun, the $2,000 scholarship Sadler will receive will benefit her family immensely.
“I have a twin sister,” she said. “And that makes college very difficult because my parents will not only be paying for her schooling, but mine as well, and they are unable to contribute as much as they could have if it was only one of us going at a time.”
Sadler is heading to the University of Virginia to pursue a pre-med track. She has dreamed of being a trailblazer in the medical field from a young age.
“For a while I wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, because there’s really not a lot of females in that field,” she said.
As Sadler got older, her passion for chemistry led her to a different area of medical care.
“So anesthesiology is really focused around chemistry. And it’s one of the more flexible jobs that a doctor can have,” she said. “So that way, I would be able to hopefully own my own horses when I’m older, and continue vaulting as well.”
Sadler emphasized that vaulting is approachable for all ages, and she encouraged anyone interested in the sport to try it out.
“I’ve coached people from the age of 5 years old to the age of 65,” she said. “People should know that they can really start wherever – they can start if they’re middle-aged or they can start as a kid, and it doesn’t matter because vaulting is independent and it’s working at your own pace.”
