Dangerously hot conditions continue today with much of Northern Virginia under an excessive heat warning with heat index values as high as 110 degrees expected.
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford. The rest of the region is under a heat advisory.
Heat indices will reach about 110 degrees along the Interstate 95 corridor this afternoon, the National Weather Service said, and can quickly cause heat-related illnesses.
The late-summer heat wave stretching across the central and eastern U.S. is expected to stick around through Saturday, when a front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some severe.
The steamy forecast has prompted some cancellations. In Prince William County, the county farmers market scheduled for today is cancelled as is the Fridays at 5 concert at the McCoart Administration Building plaza.
The weather service offers the following safety tips for dealing with the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
(2) comments
If only we gave ALL of our $$ to politicians, this would stop.
That's what libs would have you believe. It's called "Summer".
Educate yourself so you don't get played by Marxists hell-bent on destroying your way of life.
It's called global warming. It does not matter whether you believe it or not.
What is important is we have scientific consensus. Scientists determine science, not YOU. Most people under 50 believe the science and they will be in charge in a few years. I only hope you are still around to see it.
You way of life is already GONE, you just don't know it yet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.