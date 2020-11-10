One day after the close of the General Assembly’s special session Monday, Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, kicked off her bid for re-election, announcing her candidacy for a third term and raising money online.
Speaking with InsideNoVa, Roem said she’s most excited about working with the city of Manassas Park to secure a good “Smart Scale” score on a proposed $38 million project to improve intersections and pedestrian infrastructure along two miles of Route 28 between the city and Fairfax County.
She also wants to work on a commuter bus that would connect Gainesville and Manassas to Dulles International Airport. But already, she says, the trip between her district and the airport – a core issue on which she ran for the first time in 2017 – is better.
“Your commute to and from Dulles Airport is better than it was three years ago,” she said.
After two emails to “close supporters” Monday and a formal announcement on social media Tuesday, Roem said she has raised over $15,000 already.
Roem said she’s eager to start a strong fundraising operation because she doesn’t know what her district will look like after the redistricting process that should occur early next year.
“I’m preparing so, if I’ve got to introduce myself to a whole lot of new voters, then I’ll do it,” Roem added.
She also said she’s proud of the bipartisan support many of her legislative initiatives have received, as well as her overall track record on Medicaid expansion, public school meals and equality.
In 2017, Roem was the first openly transgendered person to win election to the General Assembly when she ousted long-time Republican Del. Bob Marshall. She won re-election in 2019 with almost 56% of the vote.
“Regardless of whether I’m in the majority of the minority, I work well with my colleagues and I work well with my constituents,” Roem said. “Good governance still exists … You don’t get all these bills to have bipartisan support if you aren’t willing to find common ground and compromise.”
(3) comments
Probably a shoo-in, doubt if anyone serious will run against him...
Science deniers have taken over the Democratic Party.
How exactly is Danica a science denier?
