A hotly debated plan to expand a Prince William County mosque sevenfold will face its biggest hurdle next week.
The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a special-use permit request for Dar Al-Noor to expand its mosque during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Muslim Association of Virginia is requesting the permit as part of its plan to grow the community center at 5404 Hoadly Road from 12,000 to 88,276 square feet. The existing structure is governed by a provisional-use permit approved in 1995. A special-use permit is required for religious institutions to operate because the 12-acre property is zoned for agricultural use.
The expansion would allow for a prayer hall, administrative offices, multi-purpose banquet hall, youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, child care and a private school for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Rafi Uddin Ahmed, president of Dar Al-Noor, said the project would help the mosque better meet the needs of its membership and further its mission to serve the community.
“Faith is a need for all of us, and our constitution guarantees freedom of religion,” he said. “So all we’re asking is to make sure our rights are preserved and we are granted the ability to serve our community in the right manner.”
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit in November 2019 after a public hearing attended by hundreds of residents. Many of the concerns voiced to the county have focused on increased traffic and parking. The proposal is just now coming up to the board of supervisors primarily because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The center also plans to open a medical clinic that will serve disadvantaged people in the community who might not otherwise have access to care.
The expansion would increase the mosque’s capacity from 502 to 1,782 people, according to county documents, and the number of parking spots would increase from 330 to 781. The project is projected to increase vehicle trips from an average of 1,761 per day to 6,250, according to county estimates. However, the increased vehicle count is expected to occur only on Fridays.
Hoadly Road sees an estimated 24,000 vehicle trips a day in the area of the mosque, according to 2018 Virginia Department of Transportation estimates.
Ahmed said the mosque will be contributing only about one-third of the increased traffic count. He said people will come to the mosque, attend service and then leave, so more vehicles will be around for only three to four hours on Fridays. “Those are the only times there’s going to be traffic.”
Ahmed also said the increased traffic will not be during rush hour, and the association will be paying for up to six police officers to direct traffic.
CIVIC GROUP’S CONCERNS
The Lake Ridge-Occoquan-Coles Civic Association, known as LOCCA, has sent several letters to board members detailing its concerns with the proposal, most recently on Sunday. The organization called for additional guarantees for parking, more stormwater management systems, increased recreational space and restrictions on vehicle flows. It also suggested the expansion be constructed only in phases.
“We remain at a complete loss to understand how the Applicant does not see that the sheer scale of their proposal will negatively impact the current and already dangerous traffic conditions that have been clearly documented without any expansion to the mosque,” the organization wrote.
In recommending approval, the commission required the association to present a parking management plan to the supervisors, which will be reviewed annually with the Prince William County Police Department, and a commitment to contribute to the cost of a traffic light at the intersection of Queen Chapel and Hoadly roads, if one is warranted.
The county estimates a traffic light will cost $850,000 to $1 million. Based on those calculations, the county says the association should contribute $51,000 to installation, while the association says it should be contributing $25,000.
The association is seeking protections to ensure the money is spent quickly and is used only for a traffic light at the intersection, which Ahmed said is needed. “It is up to our elected officials to find that money and get that traffic light there.”
In its letter, the civic association also argued that the traffic signal was needed at current vehicle levels.
The permit also would require a sidewalk extension, traffic management plans for special events and for the association to cover the cost of up to six police officers to mitigate traffic during events and Friday prayer times.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh representing the mosque, said the officers will be off duty and not take away from other county resources.
Cameron said the permit comes with a maximum height of 60 feet for the building and 80 feet for the accompanying spire.
Ahmed said there’s no timeline for construction because Islamic tradition requires funding for the expansion to come solely from donations by congregants.
“It’s not going to be overnight; it will be something that takes a while,” he added. “Dar Al-Noor has been a great partner when it comes to Prince William County, taking care of our less fortunate ones in our county and we plan to continue doing that. This is part of our faith to make sure our neighbors are not suffering when we are living a good life.”
TOWN HALL TURNS TENSE
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, represents the area covering the project and held a three-hour telephone town hall Tuesday evening with county and mosque officials to hear comments about the project. Forty-five people spoke, with a majority raising concerns about traffic, and a staff member said about 300 people were on the call.
Vega did not provide her thoughts on the project during the town hall, although at the end of the meeting she said there “hasn’t been enough time to reach out to the community.” A staffer told InsideNoVa she did not want to provide comment because the county’s planning office was still finalizing its staff report on the proposal.
Only two speakers identified themselves as a member of the mosque, with both hoping to combat what they called “misinformation” about the project.
One congregant said they attend prayer five times a day and attendance ranges from five to 20 people on weekdays. Another attendee said the expansion would allow for more people to attend services without the need to add more prayer times. A few people who didn’t say they were congregants spoke in favor of the proposal, with two saying the concerns raised were an example of Islamaphobia.
One Coles District resident said many residents had been concerned about a physical call to prayer that would reverberate throughout the area. Ahmed assured her there will be no speakers outside the building making a call to prayer. He told another speaker that temporary speakers have been used recently for Friday prayers to allow for social distancing amid the pandemic.
The town hall became tense for a few minutes when Ahmed said several people received a robocall to attend the meeting, but none of the mosque’s members received such a call. Ahmed, who has been critical of Vega’s characterization of the project online, said he was “questioning the motive of this Town Hall.” He said many congregants had contacted him saying they were not being selected to speak.
One of Vega’s staffers said the robocall was sent to landlines in the Hoadly Road corridor, and 57 people were in line to speak at the moment.
Vega responded, “There is no motive. The purpose [of the town hall] is to provide a platform for our constituents to have a platform.”
Jack Kooyoomjian, president of LOCCA, said during the town hall that the organization was impressed with and grateful for its meetings with the mosque. He emphasized a need for traffic safety guarantees to ensure safety.
“We welcome their ambitious goals, but we also want to make sure the infrastructure and the facilities match up to provide maximum safety to the community and congregants,” he said. “We want, ultimately, a win-win situation for the community and the mosque.”
