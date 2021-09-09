Prince William County has approved a large data center near Gainesville.
The Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 during its meeting Tuesday to approve a request by J.K. Land Holdings II LLC to rezone 196.28 acres across three properties from agricultural to industrial use.
The board also approved corresponding amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Data Center Overlay District. Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, cast the only dissenting vote.
Only one person spoke at a public hearing before the vote, asking questions about potential uses at the site. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said it was a testament to the developer’s work with the community.
“I applaud you for doing all that you can,” she said. “I really appreciate all the diligent work of the applicant.”
The property is north of the intersection of Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. It is behind Piney Branch Elementary School and adjacent to the site selected for the county’s 13th high school.
The project will bring three land bays of data centers with a maximum building height of 75 feet. About 89 acres will remain undeveloped, and 40% of the property will be open space.
The project includes a 100-foot landscape buffer between the property and Linton Hall Road and a nearby residential development. All loading and service areas within 200 feet of Linton Hall Road will be screened with landscaping.
The developer will contribute $2.46 million to the county to mitigate the project’s effect on water quality and fire and rescue services. The project also comes with improvements along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads.
A county staff report indicates that a possible unmarked cemetery is on the property. As part of the project, the developer will conduct an archaeological study and mark off the cemetery area. The company will allow Lawson to review any disturbances to the area.
The properties are owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, bought 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post.
Marian Harders, a land-use planner with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said J.K. Holdings doesn’t have a “final end user yet.”
However, the property is likely linked to Amsterdam-based data center developer Yondr Group, which has announced it acquired 270 acres in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The company announced that it would be investing $2 billion in projects in the U.S., Canada and Latin America and would be working with J.K. Land Holdings LLC to coordinate the purchase.
The company has said it wants to have its first capacity available in 2022.
