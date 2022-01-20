The proposal to designate over 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane for data centers is moving through the planning process, with the applicants submitting updated documents and answering questions from officials.
The applicants behind what’s being called the PW Digital Gateway in western Prince William County submitted new documents to the county on Jan. 14. Dozens of landowners along the road, including Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland, have filed requests to change the land designation of their properties in the county’s Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning.
The requests would support more than 27.6 million square feet of data centers, which would be nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment does not rezone properties. It only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers.
The polarizing proposal has spread like wildfire throughout the county and beyond.
Proponents say the area is no longer rural and that the data centers would provide untold economic benefit to the county and stop their current haphazard approvals. Opponents say allowing such a large development would destroy the character of the county’s rural area. They have also raised concerns about the availability of power, impacts on water quality and the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
The updated documents filed last week try to allay several concerns and provide additional information.
On the environment, the documents indicate the proposal would require protected open space along Little Bull Run, Lick Branch and Catharpin Creek. The documents also say the data centers would comply with local and state stormwater regulations.
The documents say the proposal would be adequately powered because Dominion Energy is legally obligated to serve any anticipated electricity load from the buildings. The applicants are willing to commit future developers to specific energy efficiency standards.
The applicants also address several concerns raised by the National Park Service about potential impacts on Manassas National Battlefield, adjacent to the properties.
In a letter to the county late last year, the outgoing park superintendent expressed worries about the proposal’s impact on historic viewsheds, potential cemeteries in the area and other historic resources related to the Second Battle of Bull Run. Nearly 3,000 soldiers died in the battle from Aug. 28-30, 1862, which was a Confederate victory and precipitated the South’s invasion of Maryland the following month.
The new documents request information on specific locations where the viewsheds from the battlefield would be affected so that the applicants could protect those areas in the proposal.
The applicants also refute the park’s assertion that the county’s designation of the rural area – a slew of policies prohibiting large development in 52% of the county’s land – helped protect viewsheds. They point out that developers aren’t prohibited from building wineries, breweries or other agri-tourism businesses and say their application could provide better permanent protection.
The battlefield has also said 10 acres of the proposal are part of what the U.S. Congress designated as the battlefield park, meaning it can and should be part of the park. The applicants, however, say the National Park Service has never done anything to acquire that land.
“Approval of the [proposal] does not preclude NPS from doing what it has never done over the past 40 years – offer to buy the land,” the documents say.
The applicants also say that because the data centers would require future rezonings, historic resources would be protected through the county’s planning process. The county typically requires extensive historical and archeological surveys to ensure relevant history and cemeteries are preserved, documented or honored.
