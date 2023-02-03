Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road.
The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the application documents are signed by an Iron Mountain executive.
The property is within the existing Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district at the intersection of Wellington and Hayden roads near an existing Iron Mountain facility.
“Iron Mountain has been a good community partner with the county,” said Brentsville Planning Commissioner Tom Gordy.
The proposal is for 1.6 million square feet of data center uses on a vacant part of the property. The company is allowed 808,000 square feet under the existing zoning conditions, and the revisions would allow for the increase.
The development would be capped at a 70-foot building height. The site plan shows a 15-foot landscape strip along the southeastern property line and a 50-foot landscape buffer along Prince William Parkway, which crosses the rear of the parcel.
The application still requires approval by the Board of County Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.