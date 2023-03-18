In honor of International Data Center Day, 250 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the inaugural 2023 Cloud Run on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sterling.
The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter is hosting this event, which includes a 1-mile Fun Run and 4.99999k run/walk around Data Center Alley, along with a Data Center Discovery Zone hosted by the Data Center Coalition. The looped road race will start and finish at AREP Powerouse Pacific’s data center, 22000 Broderick Drive.
Karen Petersburg, president of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter, said the chapter wanted to do something to share the benefits of data centers with the community since there was considerable opposition to rezoning requests.
“This was a way to give back,” Petersburg said. “We wanted to fight community misperception issues. Data centers have been here for 20 years and in the beginning, we didn’t want to disturb the public with who we were or what we did. That’s why the buildings didn’t have signage. We wanted to keep things quiet but found that silence created a negative understanding. We saw that local communities didn’t fully understand our purpose or how we work behind the scenes to contribute to our communities. We initially thought the event would be a good idea to simply recognize International Data Center Day, but it became evident that it was more important to tell the story.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dulles South Soup Kitchen and the 7×24 Exchange DC Chapter Scholarship Fund.
The Data Center Discovery Zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have hands-on activities and interactive opportunities for participants to learn everything about data centers from experts.
“The data center industry relies on a highly skilled and diverse workforce to operate and grow," said Data Center Coalition President Josh Levi. "The Data Center Discovery Zone offers an opportunity for our local community to learn about data center careers as well as the numerous scholarships, internships, and other pathways available through our academic partners."
The Discovery Zone will have several different stations with age-appropriate activities. Hands-on activities will be available for smaller children, while high school students and current and prospective college students can learn about education opportunities. Career changers and explorers can dive into the workforce development aspect of the Discovery Zone and learn about retooling and reskilling opportunities as industry representatives will be present to discuss different career opportunities within the industry.
“Data Centers provide the infrastructure that drives today’s economy and enables business, learning, health care, entertainment, and commerce like never before,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun Economic Development. “Data Center Day is an opportunity to not only celebrate the industry, but Loudoun’s data center professionals who are making such an important impact in our community.”
Live music and food and beer trucks will be present during the event. Race registrants will receive food and drink vouchers with their paid registration.
The Discovery Zone is free and open to the public. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit http://bit.ly/40DMqpw.
To learn more, register for the race, or become a sponsor, visit https://www.7x24dc.org/2023-cloud-run.
Online registration for the race closes on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m., however late registrations will be available during packet pickup and on race morning.
Dulles South Soup Kitchen provides freshly made meals to those who need to feed their families, offers volunteer opportunities, and provides an environment of food security in the community. The 7×24 Scholarship Fund assists students in pursuing their education goals while on track to a rewarding career in the data center industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.