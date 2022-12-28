A Tokyo-based data center developer has purchased 102 acres in Prince William County.
NTT Global Data Centers VA 10 LLC bought the property along Interstate 66 for $270 million in June.
The land, bounded by I-66, U.S. 29, state Route 55 and Catharpin Road, was approved in December 2021 for the proposed I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park. The land was owned by Southview 66 LLC and Gainesville JM LC.
NTT has data centers throughout the world, but its only other property in Virginia is in Ashburn.
The Board of County Supervisors last year signed off on six rectangular data centers and up to 2.89 million square feet on the property.
As part of its application, the previous company agreed to contribute $1.78 million to the county for its impact on water quality and emergency services.
During the rezoning process, an attorney for the developer estimated that construction would support 7,600 to 14,200 jobs and generate $30 million to $57 million in tax revenue. Once completed, the project was expected to support 500 to 630 jobs and $34 million to $65 million in annual tax revenue.
(1) comment
"Once completed, the project was expected to support 500 to 630 jobs and $34 million to $65 million in annual tax revenue."
Ask Loudoun how this has worked out.
