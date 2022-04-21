A Denver-based infrastructure company is planning to bring another data center to Prince William County, further growing the industry’s local stock.
Stack Infrastructure announced the plan last week to bring a 34-acre development to the intersection of Wellington Road and Freedom Center Boulevard.
The project will be the company’s third in Prince William County and fifth in Northern Virginia. Stack previously announced plans for 700,000 square feet across three data centers on 25 acres off Hornbaker Road.
The new development will offer 602,000 square feet across two buildings and is next to a Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative substation. The buildings are expected to be constructed by fall 2023.
“Stack has again capitalized on its industry-leading expertise and deep local relationships to deliver capacity in the world’s most coveted power and land-constrained market,” Stack CEO Brian Cox said in a news release. “It is not by chance that we have shown this level of growth in Northern Virginia. We are focused on building and delivering critical capacity for our clients where they have the greatest needs.”
Cox said the company is focused on key markets, like Northern Virginia, as well as sustainability initiatives.
The company, which constructs data centers across the world, has facilities throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It has 600 megawatts of existing or proposed data center capacity in Northern Virginia.
