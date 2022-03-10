Prince William Forest Park officials are concerned a data center proposed within its legislative boundary could have devastating impacts on the water quality of Quantico Creek.
Arlington-based Plaza Realty Management Inc. is seeking to rezone 51.67 acres adjacent to the park from agricultural use to office mid-rise for a data center.
The company is also requesting a special-use permit because the data center would be outside of the existing Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District. The proposal, which was filed in January, is one of the first outside of the overlay district that isn’t in the Haymarket or Gainesville areas.
The property is along Dumfries Road, or state Route 234, near its intersection with Bristow Road. It is in one of several small properties along Dumfries Road that cut into the forest park.
The application says the project will be compatible with surrounding uses, noting the width of Dumfries Road, the proximity to Interstate 95 and properties on the other side of the road. It does not prominently discuss the neighboring park.
Prince William Forest Park is the largest protected natural area in the Washington region and saw more than 325,000 visitors in 2021. It was created in the 1930s as part of the New Deal.
Kim Hosen, executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, said the park has been trying to buy the land proposed for the data center since at least the 1990s. Park Superintendent George Liffert said the landowners haven’t been willing to sell to the park, yet securing it has remained a top priority.
“We’ve been concerned about this area for a long time,” Liffert said. “It’s always been our No. 1 target.”
Liffert said the property is at the headwaters of Quantico Creek, which flows through the park and into Dumfries.
Liffert said the creek’s water quality is “about as good as you can get” and is used as a benchmark to measure water quality in other waterways in the area. “What Quantico Creek is doing is maintaining a high-quality forest.”
The total property is about 160 acres. Plaza Realty Management bought it for $3.5 million in 2020 and subdivided the 51 acres in August 2021.
Liffert said the park’s legislative boundary designated by Congress encompasses roughly 16,000 acres. Of that, 14,574 is federally owned and 1,444 is within the boundary, but privately owned. The park last purchased land in December 2020, buying 3.7 acres off Joplin Road for $69,000.
The area of the proposed data center is densely forested and, although a majority of the property is not slated to be developed, constructing an industrial building could affect wildlife.
Liffert noted that the park does not use any treatments on its roads ahead of snowstorms to avoid potential runoff into the creek, but that likely wouldn’t be the case with any parking lot associated with a data center.
In a February report, county staff told the applicant they were concerned about potential water quality impacts and requested additional protections. The application promises a monetary contribution to the county for its impact on water quality, but does not provide many details about any measures planned to protect the creek.
While the application indicates it will include 15 acres of landscaping and open space, Liffert said the landscaping could make it more difficult for the park to continue keeping invasive species at bay. Liffert said the data center would break up a solid, intact forest and be the first large clear-cutting in decades.
Environmental advocates said if the land in question became protected it could include trails and protect habitats.
“With the right mindset, it could become park land,” said Kyle Hart, Mid-Atlantic field representative with the National Parks Conservation Association.
No hearings have been scheduled on the proposal.
