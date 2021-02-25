David Brickley, a longtime Prince William County legislator and civic leader, received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night.
The award, named in memory of the state senator who passed away in January 2017, recognizes individuals for their service to the business community.
Also at the awards ceremony, held virtually this year, the chamber recognized winners in 10 other categories. The top excellence in business prize went to Novant Health UVA Health System in the category for businesses with 11 or more employees, and the top small business award was presented to Professionals By Design LLC.
Brickley, who was awarded the Bronze Star in Vietnam, has served Prince William in a number of significant roles, including civic association president, assistant county executive, longest continuously serving state delegate, transportation champion and national outdoors leader.
He is considered the “father” of Virginia Railway Express and was also involved in creation of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation District and Leesylvania State Park. Brickley represented Prince William in the Virginia House of Delegates for 22 years, where he chaired the State Parks subcommittee and was the legislative sponsor creating Leesylvania State Park.
Brickley also founded the 9/11 National Memorial Trail, which today is a 1,300-mile biking, hiking and motor-friendly route that connects the three 9/11 memorial sites via six states and the District of Columbia — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Brickley was selected for the chamber honor from among 10 finalists.
* * *
Novant Health UVA Health System, winner of the Excellence in Business Award for large companies, operates three community hospitals, in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, as well as primary care offices and outpatient care facilities elsewhere across the region.
The partnership between Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., and UVA Health System gives patients access to extraordinary care, a wide network of expert providers and state-of-the-art technology. Earlier this month, UVA Health System announced plans to buy full ownership of the partnership.
Novant Health UVA Health System was awarded three “A” grades in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade, a designation recognizing hospitals’ efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Culpeper Medical Center were in the top third of hospitals nationwide – and among only 36 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive “A” safety grades.
* * *
Professionals By Design LLC, winner of the Excellence in Small Business Award, is a Manassas-based company founded by Jinnae Monroe in 2016.
The company provides management and consulting services in human resources, leadership and organization development, change management and talent engagement, along with large group and meeting facilitation.
In 2020, Professionals By Design was selected to lead veteran’s small business services under an SBA grant program and was also selected by a large federal agency to lead its strategic planning efforts. The firm also was requested to lead diversity and inclusion dialogues and workshops more than in past years, due to the current world climate.
* * *
Winners in other categories Thursday were:
- Emerging Business: ZEMZ Events and More LLC
- Innovation in Hospitality & Tourism: CJ Finz Raw Bar & Grille of Manassas
- Tech Company of the Year: Iron Mountain Data Centers
- Community Outreach: Wegmans Food Markets Inc. of Woodbridge
- Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year: ELEVATE: Building Business and Careers (Partnership between Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County)
- Agnes L. Colgan Award for Arts and Education: The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia/BEACON for Adult Literacy
- Agnes L. Colgan Award for Health & Human Services: Prince William County Community Foundation
- People’s Choice Award: EIDOS Technologies LLC
