Former Del. David G. Brickley of Woodbridge recently earned the Boy Scouts of America’s William T. Hornaday Gold Medal for Distinguished Service to Natural Resource Conservation.
Brickley, a retired attorney, was honored at the Scouts’ National Capital Area Council’s annual meeting.
He has been active in the Boy Scouts for more than 40 years and currently is an assistant scoutmaster of the all-girl Troop 1888 in Fairfax. Brickley is also the founder of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail, 1,300-mile biking, hiking and motor-friendly trail that connects the three 9/11 memorial sites via six states and the District of Columbia.
The William T. Hornaday Award, first granted in 1915, is the oldest continuous conservation award given by any organization in the United States. It’s one of the rarest awards given in the Boy Scouts of America, as only 62 people have received the gold medal award since 1915. Aldo Leopold, the “Father of Wildlife Ecology and Environmental Ethics” was the first to be awarded the honor, in 1917.
“As a life-long advocate of our trails, greenways and conservation efforts in Virginia, this inspiring award is truly humbling and appreciated,” Brickey said. “Our great outdoors are truly a place of respite and healing, which is why I’ve championed and helped create the 9/11 National Memorial Trail to honor and commemorate those lives lost that tragic day.”
Brickley was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for 22 years, where he chaired the State Parks subcommittee and was the legislative sponsor creating Leesylvania State Park. In 2001, he served as the director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which was awarded the National Gold Medal Award for the Best State Park System in America.
He also initiated the Mid-Atlantic Governors' Conference on Greenways, Blueways and Green Infrastructure, held in Arlington on Sept. 16, 2001. When the 9/11 tragedy happened, Brickley polled the governors’ offices in the participating states, and it was agreed the conference should continue. At the conclusion of this conference, Brickley founded the 9/11 National Memorial Trail, where he noted that as lovers of trails, greenways and conservation, reflection was needed on how goals could be merged with honoring the “heroes of 9/11” and uphold America’s values of freedom and democracy.
As director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2001, Brickley is also credited for encouraging Virginia and North Carolina to sign an agreement to help restore the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds, which forms the second-largest estuary in North America.
Last month, Brickley received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.
