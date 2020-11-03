First-term Democratic City Councilperson Michelle Davis-Younger will be the next mayor of Manassas after defeating Republican Councilperson Therese Coates Ellis.

Davis-Younger will be the city’s first Democratic mayor, and her party expanded its majority on the city council Tuesday night, with incumbent Democratic Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and City Councilperson Mark Wolfe winning re-election. Democrat Tom Osina won the third seat on council, ousting incumbent Republican Ian Lovejoy.

With all the city's seven precincts reporting, Davis-Younger had 7,903 votes, or 51.2%, while Ellis had 7,514 votes, or 48.7%. Ellis won the in-person Election Day voting, but Davis-Younger received 1,300 more early votes.

Absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive before noon on Friday will be counted, and vote totals will be updated Friday. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Manassas had just 659 absentee ballots outstanding before Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Democrats celebrated at 2 Silos Brewing Company in the city.

"Change needed to be made," an emotional Davis-Younger said. "And they're trusting me to do it. I cannot wait to get to work."

Davis-Younger, a human resources and hiring consultant, was the first Democrat to even seek the office since 2008, when three-term Republican Mayor Hal Parrish II won the post easily. Parrish announced that he wouldn’t seek re-election in February, after 12 years as mayor. Starting in the 1950s, his father also represented the city on the then-town council and as mayor before serving in the Virginia House of Delegates until his death in 2006.

Sebesky won her second term on the city council Tuesday night and Wolfe, who’s been on the council since 2009, finished second in votes. Osina defeated Lovejoy by 174 votes for the third seat, with the other Republican candidates, Lynn Forkell Greene, and Harry J. Clark, finishing fifth and sixth.

Osina said he was surprised but delighted by his victory.

"I ran about having not a smaller table but a larger table because we needed to have some new interests and and new perspectives brought in, and I'm glad that that resonated with my people to see that," he added.

The next council will appoint an interim council member to fill Davis-Younger’s seat until an election is held, probably in November 2021.

Davis-Younger’s victory also completes the area’s rapid Democratic shift at the local, state and federal levels. When President Donald Trump took office less than four years ago, Republicans made up majorities on the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors and on the Manassas city council. As of January next year, Democrats will have majorities in both bodies and hold both executive seats. Meanwhile, Democrats now control 12 of the 14 Virginia General Assembly seats that represent parts of Prince William County. Four years ago, they held just five.

Since Manassas was incorporated as an independent city in 1975, every mayor has been a Republican.

But Davis-Younger will become the first Democrat and first Black woman to hold the post. A lifelong Manassas-area resident who attended Stonewall Jackson High School (now Unity Reed) and graduated from Strayer University, Davis-Younger became the first Black woman to sit on the city council after she won election in 2018 as the top vote-getter among six candidates.

Davis-Younger will have to quickly turn to guiding the council through its next budget cycle following a year of significantly lower-than-expected revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Democrats on the council have been pushing to fund a replacement for Jennie Dean Elementary School, the oldest school in the system, for years. Davis-Younger voted earlier this year to lower the city’s real estate tax rate but keep it higher than the level recommended by City Manager Patrick Pate. In part, she cited the need for a new Dean.