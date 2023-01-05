Fairfax County police have charged a 42-year-old day care worker with assaulting an 18-month-old in her care.
On Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa of Herndon restrain the toddler to a chair using tape, Fairfax County police said in a news release
The employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services. Officers were notified the following day, and detectives assumed the investigation.
On Dec. 21, detectives obtained a warrant for assault. On Wednesday night, Abu Issa was arrested and released on an unsecure bond, the release said.
