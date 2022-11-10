D.C.’s attorney general on Thursday announced that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying they had “repeatedly lied to and deceived” D.C. consumers about the investigation into sexual harassment of team workers.
At the heart of Racine’s allegations is the charge that, after the NFL took over an investigation into the harassment and abuse allegations, they entered into “a secret agreement” with Snyder that actually hampered that probe, and that the team and the league did so to continue to “rake in profits” from D.C. fans.
Racine accused the team and the league of “colluding to deceive residents of the District of Columbia, about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women. All of that deception was done to protect their profits and their image.”
The attorney general added that D.C. residents “have a right to know the truth about the companies they support with their hard-earned dollars.”
When a 2020 report in The Washington Post detailed allegations of a toxic workplace, Snyder said he didn’t know about the allegations — a denial Racine called false — and the team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to investigate.
The NFL eventually took over the investigation. Racine said the NFL’s actions gave the impression “that they were stepping in to assume oversight” and that a full, independent investigation was going to be done.
Instead, Snyder, Racine said, interfered with the investigation, sending people to contact and intimidate witnesses.
Under the alleged agreement, the NFL “provided Snyder even greater access to witnesses and the investigative team,” Racine’s office said in a statement later, “further frustrating the effort to uncover the truth” — as well as the power to decide what information the public would see.
The league gave Snyder “the keys to determine what could and what could not be shared with the public,” Racine said.
The NFL’s report hasn’t been released to the public.
Racine said he was suing under D.C.’s Consumer Protection Act, saying it covered all false statements by merchants who sell goods or services to residents of the District.
The lawsuit seeks financial penalties “for every incident in which the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell lied to District residents dating back to July 2020,” Racine’s office said. It also will ask a court to order the release of the report.
Last week, Snyder engaged Bank of America to “explore transactions” that could include the selling of the team.
“If he sells the team, he’s still a defendant,” Racine said.
Racine has announced his retirement; on Tuesday, D.C. voters elected Brian Schwalb to succeed him.
“I expect that Brian, in the normal course, will meet and sit down with these lawyers,” Racine said, gesturing to the team of prosecutors gathered around him, “[and] that he will utilize his own team to evaluate what we’re doing. I’m quite confident that this case is going to continue to move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.