The men's professional tennis tour will not be restarting in Washington after all.
Organizers of the Citi Open, held annually at Rock Creek Park, announced Tuesday that plans for the event to kick off the return of tennis in August have been scuttled.
"With only 23 days left until the start of the tournament, there are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers, and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning," tournament organizers said in a release.
Organizers announced about a a month ago plans for the men's ATP tour to return with the event Aug. 13-21.
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said, “It’s disappointing that due to these unprecedented times, the Citi Open will not be able to go ahead this year. I know how hard Mark Ein and his team have worked to adapt to new and continually changing conditions and would like to recognize their outstanding commitment to staging the event. Unfortunately for the moment, there are still large factors at play, which are outside of our control. We look forward to the Citi Open returning as one of our signature American events in 2021.”
The U.S. Tennis Association said it continues to plan to hold the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., starting Aug. 31.
