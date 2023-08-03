Police and prosecutors have ruled the March shooting death of a 60-year-old Dale City man during a domestic situation as justified.
Frank Adolf Mateo died from a gunshot wound to the upper body after an incident with his 80-year-old father at their home in the 14500 block of Fullerton Road, police said.
On Aug. 2, after consultation with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Mateo's death was ruled to be justified based on the investigation and final autopsy report.
"The investigation revealed there were no indications the family member involved in the death ... provoked the altercation with the deceased," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
No charges will be sought, Perok said.
