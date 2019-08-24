Westbound Interstate 66 in Centreville reopened late Saturday night, more than 10 hours after a fiery multi-vehicle crash that claimed one life and left at least one other person critically injured.
The wreck happened at 10:58 a.m. in the westbound lanes east of Exit 53 for Route 28.
The chain reaction crash involved four sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned. The impact caused one of the vehicles to crash into the Jersey wall and catch fire, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was flown to a hospital in Washington for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, Geller said.
State police are still working to confirm both individuals' identities.
The westbound lanes of I-66 were closed through the day for clean up and accident reconstruction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
All lanes of the interstate reopened at 9:44 p.m.
