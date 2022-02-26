Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull who barely survived, has been in foster care with the Deputy O.J. Hepperle, who responded to the original animal cruelty call.
Gracie was living at the Stafford County shelter where she was "very loved," but was stressed by shelter life.
"Dean and Gracie had another vet visit this morning," the sheriff's office said in a Saturday Facebook post. "Both are doing well and gaining weight. Gracie is not doing as well in the shelter, so Deputy Hepperle will be taking her home as well."
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Dean taking a snooze in foster care with Deputy Hepperle.
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Dean taking a snooze in foster care with Deputy Hepperle.
Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull, is now being fostered by the deputy who seized him from a Stafford couple.
Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Dean in foster care with Deputy Hepperle.
Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Dean looking cozy and sleepy.
Dean in foster care with Deputy Hepperle.
Stafford County Animal Control
Dean and Gracie are both still considered critical but are doing much better, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputy Hepperle found the two dogs emaciated at a Stafford home, with Dean, right, near death.
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Dean and Gracie after a few days care.
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Dean and Gracie were found in emaciated condition at a Stafford County home on Jan. 25, 2022.
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Gracie, one of two dogs found in emaciated condition at a Stafford County home on Jan. 25, 2022.
Stafford County Animal Shelter
Dean, one of two dogs found in emaciated condition at a Stafford County home on Jan. 25, 2022.
