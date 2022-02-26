deanandgracie0226.jpg

Dean and Gracie headed home with Deputy Hepperle after a check-up Saturday morning.

 Stafford County Sheriff's Office

Dean and Gracie, two emaciated dogs seized from a Stafford County couple in January, continue to recover and both now live with the deputy who rescued them.

Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull who barely survived, has been in foster care with the Deputy O.J. Hepperle, who responded to the original animal cruelty call.

dean and gracie.jpg

Dean and Gracie were found in emaciated condition at a Stafford County home on Jan. 25, 2022.

Gracie was living at the Stafford County shelter where she was "very loved," but was stressed by shelter life.

deanandgrace0226.jpg

Dean and Gracie got a check-up Saturday morning.

"Dean and Gracie had another vet visit this morning," the sheriff's office said in a Saturday Facebook post. "Both are doing well and gaining weight. Gracie is not doing as well in the shelter, so Deputy Hepperle will be taking her home as well."

PHOTOS: Emaciated dogs seized in Stafford are doing much better

Two emaciated dogs seized from a Stafford County couple late last month are on the mend. Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull, is in foster care with the Deputy O.J. Hepperle, who responded to the animal cruelty call. Gracie is at the Stafford County shelter where she "is very loved."

1 of 11

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.