Manassas city staffers have unveiled potential plans for the second phase of renovations to Jennie Dean Park, highlighting the need for rectangular playing fields as well as baseball fields.
The release of the concept plan comes as City Council deliberates whether to allow Micron Technology Inc. to purchase the current site of the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, home to the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
Matt Arcieri, the city’s community development director, presented one possible layout of the roughly 22 unoccupied acres at the park during a City Council work session at Haydon Elementary School on Monday night. The concept would convert the current turf field to a synthetic rectangle field with two youth diamond field overlays, add an adult diamond field with a rectangle field in the outfield, renovate the two existing diamond fields and move tennis and pickleball courts to make room for another youth diamond field.
Arcieri said the current diamond fields at Dean, despite needing some renovation, are fully booked for use by other baseball and softball teams.
The concept plan would also include opening two existing diamond fields at Metz Middle School to public use and renovating three diamond fields at Byrd Park and Round Elementary School for public use, although all the plans were laid out as hypotheticals at this point.
According to a parks, recreation and cultural needs assessment conducted by the city in 2016 and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, Manassas currently has a deficit of 10 rectangular fields and a surplus of one diamond field, but that would change if council allows Micron to buy the E.G. Smith Complex and the company decides to use the land for expansion. Arcieri said that according to standards for park space, amenities and population, the city is at a deficit for park space in general.
The 22 acres for Jennie Dean Park were purchased by the city in 1996, making the park the biggest in Manassas at over 70 acres. Following a master planning process for the whole park, plans for the additional acreage began in 2019. Phase one, the only part of the plan that’s funded, will grade part of the site for future field uses, add two turf rectangle fields with lighting and expand the skate park. Arcieri said he expects work to begin on that next year.
“You have all these competing demands from the community, and this is your largest unplanned park site,” Arcieri said.
Part of the problem in finalizing any plans for the second phase of the project is that at least some of the 22 acres will eventually become the site of the new Jennie Dean School. City Manager Pat Pate said the school division is conducting a needs assessment for the school, which would provide insight into just how much room it would take up. Eventually, the site of the current school building could become available for park uses, but that’s only after the new building opens and the old one is torn down. The division plans to start building the school in 2026.
Council member Mark Wolfe, who this week was scheduled to chair a Land Use Committee meeting in which the future of the baseball league and E.G. Smith will be discussed, said it was obvious that the phase two plan was trying to squeeze in everything it could to meet the needs for playing fields. Some open space, he said, should also be included.
“We’re trying to stuff 10 pounds into a five-pound sack,” Wolfe said of the “purely hypothetical” concept plan.
GMBL President Colby Poteat said there is a lot to like in the plan, but that the city should do more to restore or build new rectangle fields for public use at various school sites, where neighborhood kids can walk to them. New rectangle fields with lighting at Dean Park, he said, would immediately be booked by soccer leagues in the county.
If Micron ultimately does buy the E.G. Smith site, he said, the league would need one complex of fields either inside the city or nearby in Prince William County. The only place that can happen within the city limits is Dean Park. The current proposed agreement with Micron, which council plans to vote on soon, would give the company the right to buy the site at any point during the next three years for over $14 million. If Micron decides to do so, the city could still use the site for baseball fields for two more years after the final purchase.
“I’m glad to see that we’re still under consideration,” Poteat said. “I think there could still be some changes made. … The hard part for us is, yes these are rectangle and baseball fields, but how do we permit those things to who.”
Several GMBL parents and players spoke at a town hall after the work session, imploring the council to either not sell the E.G. Smith site or to come up with a solution for GMBL.
But Father Ramón Dominguez, program director for Don Bosco Youth Center in Manassas, also told the council that children he works with are desperate for open fields to play soccer on, whether at Dean Park or elsewhere.
“They’re very flexible in many different ways, but they do want soccer and as was mentioned, there’s really not a lot of places to play,” Dominguez said. “They want … maybe half a field or something that’s not a full regulation field because then they can come from their neighborhoods, and [leagues] aren’t going to reserve a half field. … That’s one of the things that my kids really feel passionate about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.