A decade has gone by since Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh was murdered in her Fauquier County home and the case has gone cold.
On July 9, 2012, firefighters discovered the 48-year-old dead in her burning rental cottage on Dunvegan Drive in Upperville. She had been shot in the neck.
Greenhalgh’s last post on Facebook mentioned a “batshit crazy boy” who would not leave her alone. That led police to a man she had dated and a search of his apartment on Somerset Crossing Drive near Gainesville the day after her death.
Police have not said what they found in the then 50-year-old man's apartment. And though he was named a suspect in court documents unsealed in 2013, he has never been charged.
The man's neighbors heard him arguing with Greenhalgh outside his apartment the night before she was found dead. The man told the Loudoun Times-Mirror in 2018 that he was innocent.
“I had nothing to do with this crime, and I [had] nothing against Sarah Greenhalgh,” he told the newspaper.
Greenhalgh was the government reporter with the Winchester Star when she died. She had also worked for the Fauquier Citizen and the Fauquier Times-Democrat.
“I admired her as a journalist and there were times when I envied her coolness under fire,” Greenhalgh's friend and former Culpeper Times managing editor Anita Sherman wrote in a column read at her memorial service.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office continues the investigation into Greenhalgh's murder, now classified a a cold case. Anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the case.
