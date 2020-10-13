Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning at the American Recycling Center on Residency Road in the Manassas area.
An employee discovered the remains at 7:58 a.m. inside the facility, police said.
The body was decomposed and will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination and autopsy.
The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next of kin are notified, police said. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.