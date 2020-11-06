A circuit court judge has cleared the way for a defamation suit against Prince William Schools Superintendent Steve Walts to go to trial.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willet ruled Friday afternoon that the statements made by Walts in a May 7 video were allegations of fact, not simply opinion, and rejected a bid by Walts to have the suit dismissed.
No trial date has been set.
Former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers is suing Walts for defamation, calling the comments in the video “false and defamatory statements” that “damaged Sawyers’ personal and professional reputation by alleging conduct that is reprehensible to him as a former school board chairman, businessperson, coach and father.”
In the video, which racked up more than 29,000 views before being taken down, Walts said that Sawyers and others “have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me. As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes. While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.”
On Friday, Willet did not rule on the defamation case itself. All he said was that Sawyers’ complaint had grounds to move forward to a trial, where Sawyers and his lawyers will have to prove that the statements in the video were, in fact, defamatory.
Matthew Nieman, Walts’ attorney, told Willet on Friday that the comments were part of a “classic 2020 case” and a “Twitter war.”
“This case, on some levels, is akin to a schoolyard bully being concerned that someone went to the teacher and said ‘I think that that person should stop,’” Nieman said, arguing that Walts’ video was an expression of his opinion, which is protected speech.
But Willet disagreed.
“To me they are factual allegations. … They are factual assertions and therefore, I believe, not expressions of pure opinion, which of course has a constitutional protection under the First Amendment.”
The video itself was posted after complaints were filed with the school system regarding 20,000 private Twitter messages between Walts and students. Walts, in taking down the Twitter account, said other school system employees had access to the account and it wasn’t a personal account.
Last month, a different judge ruled that the school division was not obligated to turn over the messages. The school division carried out its own investigation of the messages. The school board declined to renew Walts’ employment contract, and he announced he would retire in June at the end of the current school year.
In a statement following the October ruling regarding releasing the messages, the school board said, “Dr. Walts often communicated with students, parents, staff members, and other community members using direct messages to address their concerns and respond to questions.”
After Willet ruled in his favor, Sawyers declined to comment on the case.
