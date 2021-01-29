The defamation case between a former Prince William County School Board chair and the division’s superintendent is inching closer to trial.
Earlier this month, attorneys for former board chair Ryan Sawyers notified Prince William County Circuit Court they had submitted their first request to Superintendent Steven Walts’ attorneys for evidence and interrogatories, which are written questions submitted to witnesses that do not have to be answered under oath.
The filing followed a judge’s ruling in November that the case could move to trial.
Sawyers is suing Walts over comments the superintendent made in a May 7 video posted on Twitter in which he said Sawyers and others “have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me. As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes. While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.”
Sawyers has said the comments in the video, which had more than 29,000 views before being taken down, were “false and defamatory” and they “damaged Sawyers’ personal and professional reputation by alleging conduct that is reprehensible to him as a former school board chairman, businessperson, coach and father.”
Walts tried to have the $2.3 million lawsuit tossed out, saying the statements were opinions and not allegations of fact, but the November ruling allowed the case to move forward.
Sawyers was elected school board chair in 2015, and the imbroglio with Walts has been ongoing since Sawyers called on Walts to resign over the way he handled the aftermath of an August 2017 car wreck. Walts denied any wrongdoing and refused to step aside. Last year, Walts announced he would retire when his contract expires July 1.
The May 7 video was posted after complaints were filed with the school system regarding more than 20,000 private Twitter messages between Walts and students. Walts, in taking down the Twitter account, said other school system employees had access to the account and it wasn’t a personal account.
The school division paid $110,776 to law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for an investigation into complaints about Walts’ use of the account. The results of the investigation were presented to the board in July, but the presentation remains confidential because it involves a personnel matter.
Sawyers has sought access to the messages through the Freedom of Information Act. A filing in that case has a log of all the interactions with descriptions, but does not include the actual messages. The school division said the messages were exempt from disclosure, and Sawyers went to court to get access to them. A judge ruled in favor of the division, although Sawyers has since appealed the ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court.
The school division was initially included in the defamation lawsuit, but Sawyers later dropped it from the case.
In his response to the lawsuit, filed in December, Walts acknowledges some factual statements, but mostly refutes each claim, says he doesn’t have enough evidence to make a statement on others and declines to respond to legal claims or accusations involving the School Board.
Walts’ response includes 13 defenses to the lawsuit, some which appear to contradict each other. For example, the defense says the alleged defamatory statements are subject to privilege and are opinion, but later says they are true and therefore are not defamation. Another defense makes a vague claim about Sawyers’ “own misconduct that may be revealed during the discovery process.”
Another defense cites the so-called “doctrine of unclean hands.” According to Cornell University School of Law, the doctrine bars plaintiffs from seeking damages for similar actions they have also committed. For example, if a party has made defamatory statements about a person and the second person responds in-kind, under the law the first person cannot then seek damages.
Other defenses say the case has exceeded the statute of limitations, the suit fails to properly state a claim, alleged damages have been mitigated, Sawyers has to clear a higher legal standard as a public figure, and that Walts is protected by sovereign or qualified immunity. The latter defense refers to the legal statute protecting governments and government employees from being sued for actions in their official capacity.
No trial date has been set in the case.
The lawsuit was filed about the same time as a defamation case Sawyers is bringing against Shawn Brann, who unsuccessfully sought the board’s Brentsville District seat in 2019, and William Petrak, a Woodbridge man who had worked to collect signatures to recall Sawyers from office. Sawyers, who frequently butted heads with other board members during his short tenure, resigned in March 2018, after just over two years in office.
The lawsuit against Brann and Petrak was filed Aug. 5. As of Jan. 26, no additional filings had occurred in the case, and no hearings had been scheduled.
Attempts by InsideNoVa to reach Sawyers and Matthew Nieman, who represents Walts, were unsuccessful.
