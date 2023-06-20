Incumbent Arlington Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti appears to have staved off a Democratic primary challenge from Josh Katcher.

With all but three Falls Church precincts reporting (the office also serves as the top prosecutor for that city), Dehghani-Tafti had 15,099 votes to Katcher's 11,848.

Dehghani-Tafti was one of three progressive Northern Virginia prosecutors elected in 2019 who had been targets of criticism and even recall efforts for their attempts at criminal justice reform. She now appears certain to serve another four-year term, as no Republican has announced a candidacy for the seat in the heavily Democratic county.

Dehghani-Tafti had raised nearly $550,000 for her campaign through June 8, while Katcher raised about $343,000.

Elsewhere in Arlington, state Sen. Barbara Favola easily won re-nomination to seek another term, representing the 40th District. With virtually all votes counted, Favola had 83.8% to just 16% for her challenger, James A. DeVita. No Republican has announced a campaign in the district.

In Arlington's new, open 2nd District seat, Adele McClure won nearly 90% of the vote in defeating Kevin Saucedo-Broach for the Democratic nomination. No Republican has announced plans to run in that district either.

Vote-counting for the Arlington County Board Democratic primary is likely to continue for several days because the two nominees be decided through ranked-choice voting among the six candidates.

With the first round of voting complete, a four-way race was emerging among Susan Ruth Cunningham (25%), Natalie Roy (24%), Maureen Coffey (22%) and Julius "JD" Spain Sr. (20%). Tony Weaver (5%) and Jonathan Dromgoole (4%) trailed significantly.

The two nominees will face independent Audrey Clement in November for two seats on the board.