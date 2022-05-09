Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, announced a run for the state Senate on Monday morning, saying she’ll seek election to the newly-drawn 30th district encompassing Manassas, Manassas Park and western Prince William County.

With nearly 18 months to go before Election Day, Roem is the first Democrat to announce for the seat currently held by Democrat Adam Ebbin, who represents the pre-2022 district boundaries in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax. Legislators must live in the districts they represent, and Ebbin lives within the new boundaries of the 39th District.

“I have unfinished business,” Roem told InsideNoVa ahead of her announcement. “I’ve been a very successful legislator in terms of keeping my campaign promises and being effective.”

Roem's announcement sets up a potentially high-profile battle against Republican Ian Lovejoy, a former Manassas city councilmember who announced plans to run for the seat in March.

The 30th District seat is one of a few that could decide which party controls the upper house of the General Assembly, currently in Democratic control by a slim 21-19 margin.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project’s district page, the 30th District broke for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial race 51.5% to 47.8%. The cities of Manassas and Manassas Park have favored Democratic candidates in recent cycles, but the western end of Prince William – anchored by Gainesville, Haymarket and Broad Run – are typically Republican-leaning.

Representing Manassas Park and some of western Prince William in the House of Delegates since first being elected in 2017, Roem has sought to make her mark primarily on two issues: fixing the traffic-plagued Route 28 and expanding free access to school meals for kids in Virginia.

On 28, she points to a number of piecemeal changes that have already taken place, such as removing traffic lights at 28 and Interstate 66 and other locality-led redesigns, as well as long-term planning like the Virginia Department of Transportation STARS study on the corridor that she pushed for, as evidence that her work is paying off for commuters.

“When I won in 2017, the conversation shifted from should we do something [about Route 28] to: What are we going to do to fix it?” she told InsideNoVa. “At least we’ve actually got a roadmap to do it.”

As for school meals, Roem’s legislation ended the practice by some Virginia school boards of suing families for unpaid school meals debt and expanded access to afterschool meals in a number of school divisions. Much of her legislation on that front has received bipartisan support.

And in 2020, as COVID-19 was shutting schools for the first time, she successfully lobbied the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow parents or other family members to pick up meals from school on behalf of their students for the first time.

“I welcome everyone to my district because of who they are, not in spite of it,” Roem, who’s spoken frequently about protecting the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia, said. “And I say, ‘I’m going to get you fed.'”

In her conversation with InsideNoVa, Roem also said that she’ll continue to oppose transmission lines and data center development in Prince William County’s “Rural Crescent,” while recognizing that those land-use decisions are largely up to the Board of County Supervisors. She also said she’ll continue to be an ally to the area’s mass transit options of OmniRide and Virginia Railway Express.

Roem, who served on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority board until this year when Republicans took control of the House of Delegates, said she wants to help either OmniRide or Fairfax Connector start serving commuters going from the Manassas area through Centreville and to Dulles International Airport outside of the beltway. And she said she wants to see the planned weekend and night-time VRE routes come to fruition, despite VRE’s ridership struggles since the start of the pandemic.

“I am of the mindset that you need to give people more options in order to give them more reason to ride it. … There’s a direct correlation between quality of service and running times,” Roem said. “There are some people who are very pessimistic about the future of VRE. My point of view is … we cannot afford to give up on our commuter rail service and put thousands of more vehicles on 28 and 66 every day.”

Roem said she plans to bank on her longstanding ties to the area – she grew up in the Manassas area and worked as a news reporter for the Prince William Times before running for office – and deep knowledge of local issues to garner support from some new voters along with many she already represents in the House of Delegates.

The run is her first attempt to move up the political ladder since she became the first openly transgender state representative in the U.S. to win election in 2017. That year, she knocked off 26-year incumbent Republican Bob Marshall, and she has won re-election twice. She told InsideNoVa that she’d lined up a slew of high-profile endorsements from Virginia Democrats and doesn't expect a Democratic primary challenger.

And she said that whether Lovejoy or Republican is her opponent, they should be prepared for a hard-fought, policy-focused campaign.

“I would put my election results up there against anyone,” Roem said. “I will not be outspent, I will not be out-organized, and we will hustle.”