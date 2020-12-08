Prince William County Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy is stepping down from the legislature to focus on her run for governor in 2021.

Carroll Foy, a Democrat first elected in 2017 to 2nd District in the House of Delegates, which also includes parts of northern Stafford County, made the announcement in a video early Tuesday morning.

Gov. Ralph Northam will have to call a special election to fill her seat. The election will probably be held in early January, as the legislature opens its regular session on Jan. 13. Whoever is elected will have to run again during the regular House of Delegates races next fall.

Carroll Foy's decision will allow her to raise money during the General Assembly session, which will probably last until late February. Legislators are barred from fund-raising during the session.

On her Twitter page, Carroll Foy said she is stepping down so "I can focus exclusively on building a people-powered, grassroots movement to lead Virginia into the future. I’m putting everything I have into this campaign, because our Commonwealth demands it."

Carroll Foy announced her run for governor in early June. She faces stiff competition for the Democratic nomination, likely to be decided in a June statewide primary. Other announced candidates include current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Fairfax County and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who served from 2014 to 2018, also has signaled he plans to run.

Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves, but not from running for a second term after sitting out a cycle.

Carroll Foy and McClellan are seeking to be the first African American woman in the U.S. to serve as governor. Either would also be the first woman governor of Virginia.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Carroll Foy had raised over $785,000 for her gubernatorial campaign as of the end of June.

Carroll Foy, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, was a public defender when she was first elected in 2017 and now works as a criminal defense attorney in Prince William.

She won both of her elections to the legislature with over 60% of the vote. In 2017, she defeated Republican Mike Makee after winning a Democratic primary over Joshua King by only 12 votes. In 2019, she was re-elected over Republican Heather Mitchell.

Two Republicans have declared candidacies for governor: state Sen. Amanda F. Chase of Chesterfield County and Del. Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights, former speaker of the House of Delegates. State Republicans decided last weekend to select their nominee in a convention next spring, a decision that caused Chase to say she will instead run as an independent.