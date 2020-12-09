Del. Lee Carter (D-50th) has filed paperwork to run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2021, but says he still hasn’t decided whether or not he’ll run. Carter currently represents Manassas and parts of Prince William County
On Wednesday, an already crowded field of candidates for the nomination got even more crowded, when former governor Terry McAuliffe announced that he would seek the office once again, having served from 2014 to 2018. He joined Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-2nd), who announced Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her post representing Prince William County to focus on her run, as well as Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9th) as the candidates who have filed the requisite paperwork to run thus far.
Speaking with InsideNoVa, Carter said he wasn’t sure whether he would actually launch a run for the nomination, but that a decision would come “fairly soon.” He said he would decide based on whether he sees other candidates “speaking credibly about transformational change to our political system and economic system in a way that’s large enough to rise to the moment we’re in.”
When asked whether he expects any of the other candidates in the race to do so, he said “From what I’m hearing from the campaigns so far, no. But it’s not at the point where I 100% have to make a decision yet. But the candidates that are currently in the race would definitely have to make major changes in the way they’re running to rise to that.”
Carter, a self-described socialist, represents the farthest left wing of the state’s Democratic party, and has at times been combative in Richmond and online in his support for labor rights, universal healthcare, environmental protections and taxes on the wealthy. His legislative track record, however, has been mixed. In the 2020 session, along with three other legislators, Carter sponsored a bill that successfully banned strip searches of minors when visiting someone in jail. Other bills he sponsored, like one that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana or another that would have allowed certain public employees to strike, were either continued to the next session or failed to get out of committee
Carter won his first race in 2017, knocking off six-term Republican incumbent and House Majority Whip Jackson MIller by almost nine points. Two years later, he held off challenges from two sitting Manassas City Council members, first beating Democrat Mark Wolfe in the primary, then defeating Republican Ian Lovejoy in the general election.
He said he’s been defying conventional political wisdom since he entered the field, and that if he decided to run, he sees a way to do so once again.
“People are clamoring for change, people need a big change and large scale fundamental change is possible. … It’s not all the time that the change of the magnitude we need is possible, but it is possible now and we simply can’t let this moment get away from us,” Carter said. “From the very start of my time in politics I’ve always defied the conventional wisdom and found a path to victory that other people are not looking for, and I think that this race is no different.”
